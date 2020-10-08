Fed's Kaplan: We are growing out of this deep hole of the 2Q

Author: Greg Michalowski | Category: Central Banks

Fed's Kaplan now speaking

Fed's Kaplan is speaking and says:
  • we are growing out of this deep hole of the 2nd quarter
  • 2021 US GDP growth to be in the neighborhood of 3.5%
  • household income, spending a strong due to fiscal relief
  • US GDP drop would have been bigger without fiscal help
  • consumers less engaged YoY, affecting small businesses
  • if don't get extension of fiscal relief, consumer spending could weaken
  • there are going to be plenty of places for growth
  • expects see social business in, masks for all of 2021
  • depressed industries including energy should improvement 2022, 2023
Kaplan is a little more hopeful, but still joins the course of Fed officials who are looking for more fiscal stimulus to help targeted groups.
For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose