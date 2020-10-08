Fed's Kaplan: We are growing out of this deep hole of the 2Q

we are growing out of this deep hole of the 2nd quarter



2021 US GDP growth to be in the neighborhood of 3.5%



household income, spending a strong due to fiscal relief



US GDP drop would have been bigger without fiscal help



consumers less engaged YoY, affecting small businesses



if don't get extension of fiscal relief, consumer spending could weaken



there are going to be plenty of places for growth



expects see social business in, masks for all of 2021



depressed industries including energy should improvement 2022, 2023



Kaplan is a little more hopeful, but still joins the course of Fed officials who are looking for more fiscal stimulus to help targeted groups.

