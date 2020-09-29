Fed's Kaplan: Zero rates likely appropriate until late 2022 or 2023

Fed's Kaplan speaking

Zero rates (or near 0% I assume) are likely appropriate until late 2022 or sometime in 2023

Fed should keep emergency lending facilities, consider other tools until economy on track

Need to do more to help small, mid-sized businesses access capital

Fed should be willing to be accomodative after crisis, but have flexibility to raise rates.

Prolonged zero rates could cause financial market fragilities, excesses, imbalances

Recovery has been faster than expected

See unemployment at 7.5% at year end (congruent with Fed central tendencies). 5.7% at the end of 2021

Sees core inflation at 1.6% at year end and 1.8% at the end of 2021 (the Fed is projecting 1.2% inflation in the central tendencies for end of 2021).

Lack of additional fiscal relief is key downside risk to forecast

See oil industry capital spending down 50% in 2020. Production flat in 2021

Global excess oil inventories wont be worked off before late 2021

The comments show a little higher inflation expectations but toes the line for the most part regarding rates, the trajectory of employment and risks.