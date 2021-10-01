Fed's Kashkari: It makes sense to begin tapering in the not too distant future

Minneapolis Fed president, Neel Kashkari, speaks to WSJ in an interview





Comfortable with where the FOMC seems to be heading

But does not believe Fed needs to raise rates until 2024

The job market still has a long way to go before healing

Once supply chain issues are resolved, worried that Fed will have to deal with same forces that have pinned down inflation before the pandemic

Wants to see broader measures of wages increasing to start believing that the labour market is getting tighter

Full interview (may be gated)

His remarks on tapering fits with what the Fed is priming for before year-end but his timeline on rates is arguably leaning more towards the dovish side, all things considered.





He is still arguing that rising inflation pressures are largely transient in nature and while that may be true, the persistently high costs/prices is surely still something that they have to address eventually especially if supply chain issues are going to take much longer to work themselves out.



