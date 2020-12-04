Fed's Kashkari: Jobs report shows many Americans have given up hope
Minnesota Fed Pres. Kashkari speaks in a moderated online Q&A
Fed's Kashkari is more of a dove
- jobs report shows many Americans have given up hope
- we are a long long way from full recovered economy
- 2H 2021 could be a strong economy thanks to vaccines
- economic activity has tapered off as virus spreads
- economy is going to be muted as virus flares; December, January, February will be tough for economy
- path between here and 2H 2021 is going to be rocky
- Fed has powerful tools to curb to high inflation
- a modest increase in and inflation would be welcome
- fiscal help should focus on people out of work, small businesses and state and local governments