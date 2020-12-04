Fed's Kashkari: Jobs report shows many Americans have given up hope

Minnesota Fed Pres. Kashkari speaks in a moderated online Q&A

jobs report shows many Americans have given up hope



we are a long long way from full recovered economy



2H 2021 could be a strong economy thanks to vaccines

economic activity has tapered off as virus spreads



economy is going to be muted as virus flares; December, January, February will be tough for economy



path between here and 2H 2021 is going to be rocky

Fed has powerful tools to curb to high inflation



a modest increase in and inflation would be welcome



fiscal help should focus on people out of work, small businesses and state and local governments



Fed's Kashkari is more of a dove