Fed's Kashkari: Jobs report shows many Americans have given up hope

Author: Greg Michalowski | Category: Central Banks

Minnesota Fed Pres. Kashkari speaks in a moderated online Q&A

  • jobs report shows many Americans have given up hope
  • we are a long long way from full recovered economy
  • 2H 2021 could be a strong economy thanks to vaccines
  • economic activity has tapered off as virus spreads
  • economy is going to be muted as virus flares; December, January, February will be tough for economy
  • path between here and 2H 2021 is going to be rocky
  • Fed has powerful tools to curb to high inflation
  • a modest increase in and inflation would be welcome
  • fiscal help should focus on people out of work,  small businesses and state and local governments
Fed's Kashkari is more of a dove
