Fed's Kashkari: Real unemployment rate is around 10%

Minneapolis Fed Pres. Neel Kashkari

real unemployment rate is around 10% when consider those who have given up looking for jobs



we have a long way to go before we can get economy fully reopened



committed to do whatever he can to boost recovery



it is also up to fiscal policy makers to do their part

there is still slack in the economy



the key now is for the Fed to keep its foot on the monetary policy gas



important for Congress to keep supporting people, small businesses



can borrow very cheaply to do what we need to do to get through this pandemic



right now he is not concerned about too much spending, it's like wartime



we will all be better off if we can get back to 3.5% unemployment more quickly



over the long term we do need to get our fiscal house in order



Fed policy is not destabilizing financial markets



he's not worried about the stock market goes up, it goes down



if one group of speculators wants to do battle with another group in the stock market, it's on them



cost of raising rates to tamp down stocks are very high



we will continue to be aggressive with balance sheet and interest rates until achieve Fed goals



we are not even close to being at the right time to even think about adjusting balance sheet size



little evidence that extra unemployment benefits are keeping people from returning to work; labor market is under stress



broad-based checks have a role in pandemic relief; trying to target aid to precisely means missing a lot of people











The Minneapolis Fed Pres. Neel Kashkari is on the wires saying:Kashkari is speaking at a virtual event. He is more of a dove. He is not a voting member on the 2021 Federal Reserve Board.