Fed's Kashkari says FOMC should not overreact to what are likely temporary factors
Head of the Federal Reserve bank in Minneapolis Neel Kashkari, who is consistently at the very dovish end of the Federal Open Market Committee spectrum.
- Nothing I've seen indicates a shift in long-term inflation expectations
- We shouldn't overreact to probable temporary factors
- Says that inflation is only half of the Bank's mandate, there are millions unemployed
- Covid-19 remains the biggest issue facing the economy