Fed's Kashkari says FOMC should not overreact to what are likely temporary factors

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: Central Banks

Head of the Federal Reserve bank in Minneapolis Neel Kashkari, who is consistently at the very dovish end of the Federal Open Market Committee spectrum. 

  •  Nothing I've seen indicates a shift in long-term inflation expectations
  • We shouldn't overreact to probable temporary factors
  • Says that inflation is only half of the Bank's mandate, there are millions unemployed
  • Covid-19 remains the biggest issue facing the economy




