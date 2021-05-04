Fed's Kashkari says the Federal Reserve has powerful tools if inflation surprises higher

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: Central Banks

Neel Kashkari is head of the Federal Reserve branch in Minneapolis, speaking in an interview with CNN 

  •  says Fed doesn't want to cut off recovery prematurely
  • says if raise taxes to pay for new spending, that won't be inflationary
  • not concerned that fiscal packages so far will create inflation
  • once the labour market is recovered, inflation back to target, will normalize monetary policy

The Fed's "powerful tools" are interest rate hikes. Kashkari is a renowned dove, he is not indicating hikes any time soon. 



Neel Kashkari is head of the Federal Reserve branch in Minneapolis, speaking in an interview with CNN 

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose