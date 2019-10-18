Fed's Kashkari: Since the last Fed meeting, economy data has come in softer
Kashkari is lighting up the wires lately
- Monetary policy should be somewhat accommodative
- There may yet be more slack in the labor market
- Rate of job growth has slowed, global economy slowing
- Consumer spending strong, businesses are nervous
- US economy is sending mixed signals
- The dot plot sent contractionary forward guidance when it wasn't intended
- A further rate cut would be on the margin help boost the economy
Kashkari is an unrepentant dove.