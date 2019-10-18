Fed's Kashkari: Since the last Fed meeting, economy data has come in softer

Author: Adam Button | Category: Central Banks

Kashkari is lighting up the wires lately

  • Monetary policy should be somewhat accommodative
  • There may yet be more slack in the labor market
  • Rate of job growth has slowed, global economy slowing
  • Consumer spending strong, businesses are nervous
  • US economy is sending mixed signals
  • The dot plot sent contractionary forward guidance when it wasn't intended
  • A further rate cut would be on the margin help boost the economy
Kashkari is an unrepentant dove.

