Fed's Kashkari: Tariffs, trade wars are concerning businesses

Author: Greg Michalowski | Category: Central Banks

Fed's Kashkari speaks in Minneapolis

Minneapolis Fed Pres. Neil Kashkari is speaking in Minneapolis and says:
  • tariffs, trade war are concerning businesses
  • US job market is really not overheating
  • low wage growth means US is not at full employment
  • he does not see evidence US economy is overheating
  • he is seeing greater downside risk to global economies, will end up slowing US economy
  • until we see inflation, Fed should not tapx brakes on the US economy
  • yield curve inversion is a concerning sign, shows investors are nervous about US growth prospects
Kashkari is more of a dove. He is not a voting member in 2019, but will be voting in 2020
ForexLive
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose