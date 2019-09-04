Fed's Kashkari: Tariffs, trade wars are concerning businesses
Minneapolis Fed Pres. Neil Kashkari is speaking in Minneapolis and says:
Kashkari is more of a dove. He is not a voting member in 2019, but will be voting in 2020
- tariffs, trade war are concerning businesses
- US job market is really not overheating
- low wage growth means US is not at full employment
- he does not see evidence US economy is overheating
- he is seeing greater downside risk to global economies, will end up slowing US economy
- until we see inflation, Fed should not tapx brakes on the US economy
- yield curve inversion is a concerning sign, shows investors are nervous about US growth prospects