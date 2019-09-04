Fed's Kashkari: Tariffs, trade wars are concerning businesses

Fed's Kashkari speaks in Minneapolis

Minneapolis Fed Pres. Neil Kashkari is speaking in Minneapolis and says:



tariffs, trade war are concerning businesses



US job market is really not overheating



low wage growth means US is not at full employment



he does not see evidence US economy is overheating



he is seeing greater downside risk to global economies, will end up slowing US economy



until we see inflation, Fed should not tapx brakes on the US economy



yield curve inversion is a concerning sign, shows investors are nervous about US growth prospects



Kashkari is more of a dove. He is not a voting member in 2019, but will be voting in 2020