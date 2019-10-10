Fed's Kashkari: Thinks US economy is going to grow but faces risks

Fed's Daly and Mester are also scheduled to speak this afternoon

Minneapolis Fed Pres. Neel Kashkari is speaking at an event in New York. He says:
  • Thinks US economy is going to grow but faces risks
  • Sees Fed rates roughly around neutral
  • Ought give more support if downside risks increased
  • I'm not sure how much further we have to go
  • Not ready to completely abandon the Phillips curve
  • repo market strain was a plumbing issue
Kashkari is known as a dove. He is a non-voter in 2019.

The Fed's Mary Daly takes part in community engagement discussion in La Jolla California. There is no text and no media Q &A expected. Daly will also speak at a business lunch in San Diego at 3:30 PM ET.

Cleveland Fed Pres. Mester will be speaking at John Carroll University but not until 5:30 PM ET

In other activity this afternoon, the US treasury will complete the refunding by auctioning off  $16 billion of 30 year bonds.

