Fed's Kashkari: Unlikely we would be completely immune from coronavirus effects

Fed's Kashkari is a voting member in 2020

Minneapolis Fed Pres. Neal Kashkari is speaking on a panel discussion and says:



Unlikely US will be immune from effects of coronavirus related slowdown



We look at China data was somewhat skeptical high



Virus case number revision has hurt confidence in data



He is assuming trade skirmishes won't get worse but not confident will get better



Says he is in a wait and see mode on trade war effects



Fed is on pause now and for a while.

He is comfortable where rates are right now



US rates today are a little bit below neutral



If he were to guess, the Fed will sit right here for 3 to 6 months and the next move would be a cut



If there were a positive shock, and interest rate hike would be called for (Kashkari is speaking from both perspectives although he leans more to the dovish side it seems).







Kashkari is known to be more of a dove. He is a voting member on the FOMC in 2020.