Feds Kashkari: US is long way from maximum employment

Speaking at Williston Petroleum conference

Minneapolis Fed president Kashkari is speaking at the Williston petroleum conference in North Dakota says:



US is a long way from maximum employment



economy poised for a strong recovery if Covid can be beaten



"We are still somewhere between 8 and 10 million jobs below where we were before the pandemic"

"We still are in a deep hole and we still need to do everything we can to put those folks back to work more quickly"

"We at the Federal Reserve are doing everything we can to accelerate that job-market recovery"

says Fed doesn't want to cut off recovery prematurely

says if raise taxes to pay for new spending, that won't be inflationary

not concerned that fiscal packages so far will create inflation

once the labour market is recovered, inflation back to target, will normalize monetary policy

full employment may take a few years

In weekend comments after the US jobs report, Kashkari said: