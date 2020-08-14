Subscription Confirmed!
Thank you for subscribing
Trade with Top Brokers
Must Read
Market Data by TradingView
Technical Analysis
-
EURUSD trades to new high on the day
-
USDCHF hangs near the low for the week. Lots of ups and downs in the pair.
-
European shares end the lower on the day but rebound off days lows
-
AUDUSD trades to new session highs into the London fixing
-
Nasdaq index cracks 50 hour moving average and below the 11000 level
Forex Orders
Central Banks
-
Fed's Kashkari: US needs to shut down US to beat the coronavirus
-
Fed's Kaplan sees Q4 GDP up 6-7% at annualized pace
-
PBOC says will make it easier for foreign investors to use yuan to invest in Chinese markets
-
RBA Gov Lowe says intervention to lower the AUD would not be successful
-
ANZ in NZ says downside risks are coming to fruition, chance of negative cash rate 'rapidly increasing'