Fed's Mester: It was a solid employment report but wants to see further progress

Mester on CNBC





She notes that the participation rate has only made it halfway back

'Substantial further progress' doesn't mean getting all the way back to pre-pandemic

Says she's focused on prime age workforce participation because of acceleration of retirement during pandemic

We want to be deliberately patient on tapering







The Fed blackout starts tomorrow so this will be (hopefully_ the last we hear until June 16. Though Bullard will probably find some way to appear somewhere.

