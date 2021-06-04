Fed's Mester: It was a solid employment report but wants to see further progress

Mester on CNBC

Mester
  • She notes that the participation rate has only made it halfway back
  • 'Substantial further progress' doesn't mean getting all the way back to pre-pandemic
  • Says she's focused on prime age workforce participation because of acceleration of retirement during pandemic
  • We want to be deliberately patient on tapering

The Fed blackout starts tomorrow so this will be (hopefully_ the last we hear until June 16. Though Bullard will probably find some way to appear somewhere.

