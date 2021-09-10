Fed's Mester and Daly are expected to speak at the top of the hour
Mester on August 30 said:
- Repeats that US economy is 'basically there' in terms of substantial further progress needed to taper
- She is focused on whether prices increases are being embedded as higher inflation expectations
- She expects some of the high inflation readings seen this year to temper next year as supply chain challenges are resolved but some may last longer
- There are upside risks to inflation and the Fed has to be attuned to that
- Inflation criteria for rate hikes has not yet been met
- Repeats that the Fed has basically met the criteria for substantial further progress
- Her own view is that the Fed should use the Sept meeting to lay out thinking about the timing and pace of the taper
- Says she is looking to end the taper by the middle of next year
- Changes to interest rates are longer down the road
- Optimistic about the fall and ongoing developments
- Appropriate to start discussing dialing back the level of accommodation
- The starting point for that is QE purchases
- Tapering could start as soon as this year
- Jobs progress is moving towards Fed's full employment goal