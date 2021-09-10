Fed's Mester and Daly are expected to speak at the top of the hour

Heads up





Mester on August 30 said:

Repeats that US economy is 'basically there' in terms of substantial further progress needed to taper

She is focused on whether prices increases are being embedded as higher inflation expectations

She expects some of the high inflation readings seen this year to temper next year as supply chain challenges are resolved but some may last longer

There are upside risks to inflation and the Fed has to be attuned to that

Inflation criteria for rate hikes has not yet been met On August 27 she said:





Repeats that the Fed has basically met the criteria for substantial further progress

Her own view is that the Fed should use the Sept meeting to lay out thinking about the timing and pace of the taper

Says she is looking to end the taper by the middle of next year

Changes to interest rates are longer down the road Back on August 12, Daly said:





Optimistic about the fall and ongoing developments

Appropriate to start discussing dialing back the level of accommodation

The starting point for that is QE purchases

Tapering could start as soon as this year

Jobs progress is moving towards Fed's full employment goal

Fed's Daly and Mester are both expected to speak at the top of the hour.