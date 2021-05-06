Fed's Mester: Economic outlook is bright even though some risks remain

Cleveland Fed president Mester speaking on economic outlook





She says:

economic outlook is bright even though some risks remain



The international virus situation makes it clear that virus risk still remains to the outlook

housing is surpassing pre-pandemic levels



commercial real estate continues to struggle



fiscal support has been important to consumers and their spending



Sees economic growth between 6% and 7% (6.5% is the feds central tendency for GDP growth) Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub.

Cleveland Fed president Loretta Mester is speaking on the economic outlook at a virtual event.