Fed's Mester: Economic outlook is bright even though some risks remain
Cleveland Fed president Mester speaking on economic outlookCleveland Fed president Loretta Mester is speaking on the economic outlook at a virtual event.
She says:
- economic outlook is bright even though some risks remain
- The international virus situation makes it clear that virus risk still remains to the outlook
- housing is surpassing pre-pandemic levels
- commercial real estate continues to struggle
- fiscal support has been important to consumers and their spending
- Sees economic growth between 6% and 7% (6.5% is the feds central tendency for GDP growth)