Fed's Mester: Economic outlook is bright even though some risks remain

Cleveland Fed president Mester speaking on economic outlook

Cleveland Fed president Loretta Mester is speaking on the economic outlook at a virtual event.  

She says:
  • economic outlook is bright even though some risks remain
  • The international virus situation makes it clear that virus risk still remains to the outlook
  • housing is surpassing pre-pandemic levels
  • commercial real estate continues to struggle
  • fiscal support has been important to consumers and their spending
  • Sees economic growth between 6% and 7% (6.5% is the feds central tendency for GDP growth)
