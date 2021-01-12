Fed's Mester: Economy hinges on path of virus

Cleveland Fed Pres. Loretta Mester answers audiences questions following speech

Cleveland Fed Pres. Loretta Mester is speaking. She says:



Economy hinges on path of virus and the vaccine rollout



Fed policy will be shaped by progress on dual mandate



How effective we are at getting people vaccinated is very important



Comfortable with where Fed is on policy



No need to change policy if economy unfolds as expected



Fed looks at a number of indicators to weigh progress on its goals



Want to prematurely halt beneficial job developments



Will take some time to get back to Fed's twin goals



Comments are in line with other Fed officials a late.