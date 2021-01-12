Fed's Mester: Economy hinges on path of virus
Cleveland Fed Pres. Loretta Mester answers audiences questions following speech
Cleveland Fed Pres. Loretta Mester is speaking. She says:
Comments are in line with other Fed officials a late.
- Economy hinges on path of virus and the vaccine rollout
- Fed policy will be shaped by progress on dual mandate
- How effective we are at getting people vaccinated is very important
- Comfortable with where Fed is on policy
- No need to change policy if economy unfolds as expected
- Fed looks at a number of indicators to weigh progress on its goals
- Want to prematurely halt beneficial job developments
- Will take some time to get back to Fed's twin goals