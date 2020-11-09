Fed's Mester says there is more the Fed can do to provide further monetary policy easing
Cleveland Federal Reserve President Mester
- there is more fed can do in terms of asset purchases and other programs to provide accommodation
- doesn't think the fed is out of ammunition, tools continue to be effective
- both fiscal support and monetary policy needed to support the economy
- recovery has been stronger than she expected it to be but there's a lot of variation across sectors
- from here on out recovery is likely to be slower
- if it were up to her she would extend all fed emergency lending facilities because they are still needed at this point
- climate change is a financial stability risks in terms of big swings in valuations