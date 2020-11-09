Fed's Mester says there is more the Fed can do to provide further monetary policy easing

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: Central Banks

Cleveland Federal Reserve President Mester

  •  there is more fed can do in terms of asset purchases and other programs to provide accommodation
  • doesn't think the fed is out of ammunition, tools continue to be effective
  • both fiscal support and monetary policy needed to support the economy
  • recovery has been stronger than she expected it to be but there's a lot of variation across sectors
  • from here on out recovery is likely to be slower
  • if it were up to her she would extend all fed emergency lending facilities because they are still needed at this point
  • climate change is a financial stability risks in terms of big swings in valuations


