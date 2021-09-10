Fed's Mester: Her forecast for inflation to remain high this year.

Fed's Mester speaking





her forecast for inflation to remain high at this year and then move back down next year



sees upside risks to the inflation forecast



probably shouldn't expect the overall labor force participation rate to approach its pre-pandemic level



Fed should examine the same relevant set of indicators over time and communicate its assessment of progress based on that set of indicators



post meeting policy statement would be more informative if it provided an assessment of how changes in economic and financial data affected the medium run outlook



Today is the last day before the Fed officials enter a quiet period before the next FOMC meeting. Feds Daly is expected to speak but there has not been any pre-release comments as of yet.

