Fed's Mester: I supported rate cut on basis of fresh uncertainty over medium-term outlook

Author: Justin Low | Category: Central Banks

Comments by Cleveland Fed president, Loretta Mester

It says quite a bit when one of the more hawkish members on the committee also voted in favour of a 50 bps rate cut, but I guess they need to show some form of unity when making an emergency decision.

Either way, it doesn't look like it will be too long before they get bullied into another 50 bps rate cut ahead of the 18 March meeting:
ForexLive

WIRP 04-03
A 25 bps rate cut is all but priced in and an additional 25 bps rate cut is ~70% there now.

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose