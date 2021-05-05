Fed's Mester: In the absence of inflationary pressures, Fed will not react to strong jobs market

Author: Adam Button | Category: Central Banks

Comments from the Cleveland Fed President:

  • In the absence of inflation or financial stability risks, Fed won't react to strong employment market
  • Forward guidance is entirely consistent with revised monetary policy strategy
  • Supply disruptions may take some time but forces that have weighed on inflation are still present
  • Expects Fed to be deliberately patient
  • Wouldn't consider the increase in inflation expected this year to be the type of sustainable increase needed to meet the Fed's forward guidance threshold
  • Needs to see more labor market improvement before she would consider the conditions on QE to be met
  • Valuations in real estate markets are elevated
  • Sees overall financial stability risks as moderate
  • Factors weighing on labor supply will diminish
  • Sees unemployment at 4.5% at year end
For me these are telling comments. Mester is a hawk and she's not backing down by an inch on Powell's plan to move slowly.

