Fed's Mester: In the absence of inflationary pressures, Fed will not react to strong jobs market

In the absence of inflation or financial stability risks, Fed won't react to strong employment market



Forward guidance is entirely consistent with revised monetary policy strategy

Supply disruptions may take some time but forces that have weighed on inflation are still present

Expects Fed to be deliberately patient

Wouldn't consider the increase in inflation expected this year to be the type of sustainable increase needed to meet the Fed's forward guidance threshold

Needs to see more labor market improvement before she would consider the conditions on QE to be met

Valuations in real estate markets are elevated

Sees overall financial stability risks as moderate

Factors weighing on labor supply will diminish



Sees unemployment at 4.5% at year end

For me these are telling comments. Mester is a hawk and she's not backing down by an inch on Powell's plan to move slowly.

