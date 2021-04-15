Fed's Mester (more): Economy has a long way to go until sustainable recovery

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: Central Banks

Loretta Mester, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland spoke earlier:

More again from Mester, remarks to media following here earlier speech and Q&A (Headlines via Reuters) 

  •  says US economy will grow by 6% or more this year and unemployment rate will drop to 4.5% or lower by year-end
  • labor market conditions will improve if there is not a surge in virus variants resistant to vaccines
  • vaccinations, school reopenings and child-care will be important to getting people back to work
  • economic growth will be strong in second half of year
  • economy has a long ways to go and it will take time to get back to a broad-based sustainable recovery
  • prices are going to stabilize or come down as supply chain disruptions are solved



Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub.
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose