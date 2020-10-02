Fed's Mester: Next phase of recovery will be hardest

Firms are rethinking how many employees they need going forward

Lack of fiscal support poses significant risks to economic outlook

Fiscal support needed to make sure recovery can continue

Assessing whether inflation is too high will depend on the economic outlook and whether inflation is accelerating or stable

There's nothing surprising here but the answer about inflation is notable because there will be times next where when inflation rises above 2%, particularly when y/y comps on fuel start to hit.

