Fed's Mester: Omicron risks fueling further inflation pressures in the US

Remarks by Cleveland Fed president, Loretta Mester, in an interview





Omicron could exacerbate supply chain crunch, worker shortages

If it turns out to be a bad variant, it could exacerbate price pressures

The fear of the virus is holding people back from reentering the labour force

But the economy is getting better at dealing with variants

The demand side effects have been lessened

Would support a quicker tapering process

That would give the Fed optionality when it comes to moving on rates

At least one or two rate hikes next year would be "appropriate"

Full interview (may be gated)

I think it says a lot about how the Fed is feeling right now when they're using omicron as a segue into tightening policy because it may fuel further inflation pressures.





I mean in theory, they're not wrong but it also speaks volumes to how the US has "moved on" from the pandemic in general I guess.



