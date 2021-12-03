Fed's Mester: Omicron risks fueling further inflation pressures in the US

Remarks by Cleveland Fed president, Loretta Mester, in an interview

Mester
  • Omicron could exacerbate supply chain crunch, worker shortages
  • If it turns out to be a bad variant, it could exacerbate price pressures
  • The fear of the virus is holding people back from reentering the labour force
  • But the economy is getting better at dealing with variants
  • The demand side effects have been lessened
  • Would support a quicker tapering process
  • That would give the Fed optionality when it comes to moving on rates
  • At least one or two rate hikes next year would be "appropriate"
  • Full interview (may be gated)
I think it says a lot about how the Fed is feeling right now when they're using omicron as a segue into tightening policy because it may fuel further inflation pressures.

I mean in theory, they're not wrong but it also speaks volumes to how the US has "moved on" from the pandemic in general I guess.

