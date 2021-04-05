Coming Up!
Feds Mester on CNBC: Expects to see strong 2nd half of year
Fed's Mester speaking on CNBC
- We need more jobs reports like March jobs reports
- Still 8.5M jobs below the pre-pandemic levels
- The economic outlook is brightening
- The support from fiscal and monetary policy should lead to a strong 2nd half
- The question becomes are we a maximum employment and is inflation above are 2% goal. Still far from policy goals
- We need to be very deliberately patient on monetary policy
- Expect high inflation readings in the next few months, but they won't be sustained.
- Are the higher inflation going to be sustained? My guess is no. The price increases from supply constraints are not going to be sustained.
- Higher inflation moderately above 2% is going to be a positive
- Don't have concerns that inflation is going to run away from us
- Higher prices from supply-side issues could last 6 months or so
- Not concerned with the rise in bond yields
- The Fed will continue to support the economy will
