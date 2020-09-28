Fed's Mester: Opportunity and inclusion are important for achieving a strong economy
Fed's Mester weighs in on inclusion from an economic standpointFed's Mester does not speak directly to the economy or policy but does weighing on inclusion and it's impact on the economy. She says:
- Opportunity and inclusion are important for achieving a strong economy
- Unless actions taken to promote inclusive economy, US economy will not live up to full potential
- Black and Hispanic families less likely to have access to Internet or disadvantage 1 remote learning is required during pandemic
Mr. is speaking at a economic equality webinar hosted by the African-American Chamber of Commerce of Western Pennsylvania. There are expected to be audiences questions and media questions as well.