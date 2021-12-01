Fed's Mester says a quicker taper gives the Fed room to hike earlier if needed

Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland President Loretta Mester speaking with Bloomberg

Says that she is open to the idea of a quicker pace of tapering

open to the idea of a quicker pace of tapering momentum in the economy is apparent, as shown by rising inflation rates

the Omicron variant is a new risk, but further research is needed.

the economy has learned to deal with waves of Covid waves during the pandemic

Fed should be capable of hiking rates a couple of time next year if necessary

Seats are filling up fast on the faster taper bandwagon express.



