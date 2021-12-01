Fed's Mester says a quicker taper gives the Fed room to hike earlier if needed
Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland President Loretta Mester speaking with Bloomberg
- Says that she is open to the idea of a quicker pace of tapering
- momentum in the economy is apparent, as shown by rising inflation rates
- the Omicron variant is a new risk, but further research is needed.
- the economy has learned to deal with waves of Covid waves during the pandemic
- Fed should be capable of hiking rates a couple of time next year if necessary
Seats are filling up fast on the faster taper bandwagon express.