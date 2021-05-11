Fed's Mester says she wants to see more and broader progress

Comments from the Cleveland Fed President to Yahoo:

  • Says she wants to see more strength in the labor market
  • Childcare is a significant issue
  • I don't think benefits are a main issue but it helps to put people in a position to make the decision to stay home and look after the kids or wait for the vaccine
  • Supply chain issues are affecting certain products and commodities 'very much so in their pricing'
  • My expectation is that we'll end the year above 2% inflation but when that unwinds, we'll see it fall again in 2022
  • I'm particularly focused on inflation expectations -- I'll be looking at surveys and market based measures -- to see them rising and at what pace they're rising above 2%
We're going to hear from six more FOMC members today and I expect to hear a variation on the exact same theme from all of them.

