Fed's Mester says she wants to see more and broader progress

Says she wants to see more strength in the labor market

Childcare is a significant issue

I don't think benefits are a main issue but it helps to put people in a position to make the decision to stay home and look after the kids or wait for the vaccine

Supply chain issues are affecting certain products and commodities 'very much so in their pricing'

My expectation is that we'll end the year above 2% inflation but when that unwinds, we'll see it fall again in 2022

I'm particularly focused on inflation expectations -- I'll be looking at surveys and market based measures -- to see them rising and at what pace they're rising above 2%

We're going to hear from six more FOMC members today and I expect to hear a variation on the exact same theme from all of them.

