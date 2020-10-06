Fed's Mester sees fragility out there in economy recovery

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: Central Banks

Loretta Mester is President and Chief Executive Officer, Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland 

Speaking on CNBC, more:

  •  is assuming vaccine available, distributed by Q3 2021
  • policy choice is between faster recovery or a slow slog
  • fiscal policy is what can really make a difference
  • our policy is very accommodative
  • comfortable with where Fed is on guidance, asset buying
  • lots of households, small businesses still need help
  • recovery will continue but it will be slower
  • it's disappointing that fiscal talks halted
  • timing of fiscal stimulus less important than a package  




 more to come  
