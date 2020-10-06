Fed's Mester sees fragility out there in economy recovery

Loretta Mester is President and Chief Executive Officer, Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland

Speaking on CNBC, more:

is assuming vaccine available, distributed by Q3 2021

policy choice is between faster recovery or a slow slog

fiscal policy is what can really make a difference

our policy is very accommodative

comfortable with where Fed is on guidance, asset buying

lots of households, small businesses still need help

recovery will continue but it will be slower

it's disappointing that fiscal talks halted

timing of fiscal stimulus less important than a package











more to come