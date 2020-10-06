Fed's Mester sees fragility out there in economy recovery
Loretta Mester is President and Chief Executive Officer, Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland
Speaking on CNBC, more:
- is assuming vaccine available, distributed by Q3 2021
- policy choice is between faster recovery or a slow slog
- fiscal policy is what can really make a difference
- our policy is very accommodative
- comfortable with where Fed is on guidance, asset buying
- lots of households, small businesses still need help
- recovery will continue but it will be slower
- it's disappointing that fiscal talks halted
- timing of fiscal stimulus less important than a package
more to come