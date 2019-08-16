Fed's Mester: She can see scenarios where rates are steady or moved lower
Loretta Mester is speaking. She is a nonvoting member of the Fed in 2019 and is generally considered more hawkish:
- Slient question is whether to cut US interest rates are keep them steady
- She would've preferred to hold US rates constant in July but it was a close call
- Can see scenarios were rates are steady or moved lower
- It is hard to read a strong signal from US treasury yield curve
- US economic risks are weighted to the downside
- Sometimes holding pat on rates is tightening policy
- Needs to take time to assess economic conditions and then move policy as appropriate
- US economy slowing but not in the same situation as global economy
- US economy likely to grow around trend, with inflation rising to Fed target, but there are risks
- She is not as concerned about inflation as some of Feds rate setting committee
- Trade policy uncertainty is having an impact on business sentiment
- Business investment has slowed but not more than would be expected given a slow down to trend growth