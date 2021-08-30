Fed's Mester: Thinks growth will remain strong but big risk is delta

Author: Adam Button | Category: Central Banks

Comments from Mester:

  • Repeats that US economy is 'basically there' in terms of substantial further progress needed to taper
  • She is focused on whether prices increases are being embedded as higher inflation expectations
  • She expects  some of the high inflation readings seen this year to temper next year as supply chain challenges are resolved but some may last longer
  • There are upside risks to inflation and the Fed has to be attuned to that
  • Inflation criteria for rate hikes has not yet been met
This is nothing new from Mester, who had similar comments late last week.

