Fed's Mester: Thinks growth will remain strong but big risk is delta

Repeats that US economy is 'basically there' in terms of substantial further progress needed to taper

She is focused on whether prices increases are being embedded as higher inflation expectations

She expects some of the high inflation readings seen this year to temper next year as supply chain challenges are resolved but some may last longer

There are upside risks to inflation and the Fed has to be attuned to that

Inflation criteria for rate hikes has not yet been met

This is nothing new from Mester, who had similar comments late last week.

