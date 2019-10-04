Fed's Mester: US economy is doing pretty well overall

Comments from the Fed's Mester on CNBC





Tariffs are a headwind we need to take seriously

The consumer spending number is important

I'm looking to see if weakness in manufacturing is spilling over

The fundamentals underlying consumer spending still look good

It's incredibly important that we get to our 2% goal and get there sustainably

I wouldn't change the funds rate just because we're running a bit 2% on inflation

Tariffs and softer global growth account for weakness we're seeing

Notes that wage growth slowed slightly in jobs report but report was pretty solid

We came in at the start of the year expecting growth to slow to trend

Repo rate is about reserves, not monetary policy



Mester is a hawk and I would have expected her to sound a bit more hawkish if she was going to fight against an Oct cut.