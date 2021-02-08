Feds Mester: US economy is in a slow recovery, but vaccinations could lead to strong increase in activity

Cleveland Fed Pres. Fed's Loretta Mester is speaking

US economy is in a slow recovery, but vaccinations could lead to a strong increase in activity



Some sectors of the economy are doing much better than others



Fed will be accommodative for a very long time because economy needs it



It's going to take a while for economy to get back to maximum employment



Aid for unemployed and underemployed and investment in vaccine distribution can help economy



Economic inclusion is really important to overall economy



Mester is speaking in online discussion on the economy

