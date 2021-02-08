Feds Mester: US economy is in a slow recovery, but vaccinations could lead to strong increase in activity

Author: Greg Michalowski | Category: Central Banks

Cleveland Fed Pres. Fed's Loretta Mester is speaking

  • US economy is in a slow recovery, but vaccinations could lead to a strong increase in activity
  • Some sectors of the economy are doing much better than others
  • Fed will be accommodative for a very long time because economy needs it
  • It's going to take a while for economy to get back to maximum employment
  • Aid for unemployed and underemployed and investment in vaccine distribution can help economy
  • Economic inclusion is really important to overall economy
Mester is speaking in online discussion on the economy
