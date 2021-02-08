Feds Mester: US economy is in a slow recovery, but vaccinations could lead to strong increase in activity
Cleveland Fed Pres. Fed's Loretta Mester is speaking
- US economy is in a slow recovery, but vaccinations could lead to a strong increase in activity
- Some sectors of the economy are doing much better than others
- Fed will be accommodative for a very long time because economy needs it
- It's going to take a while for economy to get back to maximum employment
- Aid for unemployed and underemployed and investment in vaccine distribution can help economy
- Economic inclusion is really important to overall economy
Mester is speaking in online discussion on the economy