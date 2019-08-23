Fed's Mester: We might need to recalibrate policy if uncertainty continues
Mester now on Bloomberg TV
She's more of a wait-and-see policymaker while others are trying to preempt any weakness. That said, she sounds like she's a few bad data points away from hitting the panic button.
- Businesses are concerned about tariffs
- I would like to wait and see to how firms are reacting to consumer tariffs before reacting
- I think inflation is in a pretty good spot, we're clearly below our mandate but we've been stable
- Cyclical prices have been moving up, I'm more confident that prices are moving towards our goal. Patience is called for
- There is a lot about inflation dynamics that we need to learn about
- Business contacts are wondering if we're talking ourselves into recession
- There's a difference between sentiment and the reality on the ground