Fed's Mester: We might need to recalibrate policy if uncertainty continues

Author: Adam Button | Category: Central Banks

Mester now on Bloomberg TV

Mester now on Bloomberg TV
  • Businesses are concerned about tariffs
  • I would like to wait and see to how firms are reacting to consumer tariffs before reacting
  • I think inflation is in a pretty good spot, we're clearly below our mandate but we've been stable
  • Cyclical prices have been moving up, I'm more confident that prices are moving towards our goal. Patience is called for
  • There is a lot about inflation dynamics that we need to learn about
  • Business contacts are wondering if we're talking ourselves into recession
  • There's a difference between sentiment and the reality on the ground
She's more of a wait-and-see policymaker while others are trying to preempt any weakness. That said, she sounds like she's a few bad data points away from hitting the panic button.
ForexLive
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose