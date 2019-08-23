Fed's Mester: We might need to recalibrate policy if uncertainty continues

Mester now on Bloomberg TV





Businesses are concerned about tariffs



I would like to wait and see to how firms are reacting to consumer tariffs before reacting

I think inflation is in a pretty good spot, we're clearly below our mandate but we've been stable

Cyclical prices have been moving up, I'm more confident that prices are moving towards our goal. Patience is called for

There is a lot about inflation dynamics that we need to learn about

Business contacts are wondering if we're talking ourselves into recession

There's a difference between sentiment and the reality on the ground



She's more of a wait-and-see policymaker while others are trying to preempt any weakness. That said, she sounds like she's a few bad data points away from hitting the panic button.