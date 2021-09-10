Coming Up!
Fed's Mester: Would like to begin tapering asset purchases this year
Fed's Mester speaks to reporters
- She would still like to begin tapering asset purchases some time this year despite weak August jobs report
- Would be comfortable with winding down asset purchases over the first half of 2022
- Delta variant is a risk to the outlook but not necessarily going to weigh heavily on economic activity
- Expects employment to continue to rise over the rest of this year
- Looks at labor force participation, employment population ratio, unemployment rate and racial and gender gaps when evaluating labor market
- Some more people will join the labor market has issues with childcare are resolved and some people train for new jobs
- She wouldn't have a problem with Fed reviewing rules on how officials should handle investments
