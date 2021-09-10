Fed's Mester: Would like to begin tapering asset purchases this year

  • She would still like to begin tapering asset purchases some time this year despite weak August jobs report
  • Would be comfortable with winding down asset purchases over the first half of 2022
  • Delta variant is a risk to the outlook but not necessarily going to weigh heavily on economic activity
  • Expects employment to continue to rise over the rest of this year
  • Looks at labor force participation, employment population ratio, unemployment rate and racial and gender gaps when evaluating labor market
  • Some more people will join the labor market has issues with childcare are resolved and some people train for new jobs
  • She wouldn't have a problem with Fed reviewing rules on how officials should handle investments
