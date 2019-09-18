Fed's Powell: Rate cut was due to developments and insurance against risks

Highlights of the statement

Powell press conference
  • Notes lower growth abroad and trade developments
  • Elevated uncertainty has weighed on business investment
  • We expect economy to continue to expand at a moderate rate
  • Notes falling manufacturing output
  • Pace of job gains has eased this year but we expected some slowing
  • Participation in labor force has been increasing 
  • We expect the jobs market to remain strong
  • We still expect inflation to rise to 2%
  • Inflation pressures clearly remain muted, we're mindful that continued below-target inflation could lead to a downward slide in long-term inflation expectations
  • Since last meeting we've seen additional weakness abroad and a rise in trade tensions
  • Future course of policy will depend on how economy evolves
  • Rates are not on a pre-set course and that is certainly the case today
  • Higher rates on short-term rate were due to corporate tax payments and bond settlement
  • Issues in rates market do not effect economy or path of rates
  • Fed repo facilities were effective
