Fed's Powell: Current monetary policy likely to remain appropriate

Fed's Powell speaks in Rhode Island

the Fed would respond accordingly if developments cause material reassessment of economic outlook



Fed policy supporting decisive return to 2% inflation



policy appropriate provided economic remains on track



if outlook changes materially, the policy to change as well



monetary policy well-positioned to support Fed's goals



sees glass much more than half full, can fill it further



current monetary policy likely to remain appropriate as long as economic data is consistent with moderate growth



yellow flags and economy include muted inflation and weakness in manufacturing



policymakers favorable outlook for US economy is founded in strong household spending



weak foreign growth hurts exports and increases risks that weakness will spread more broadly



lower monthly job gains .2 and economy with somewhat less momentum than previously thought



monetary policy well-positioned to support labor market and 2% inflation goal



There is a little reaction to the comments from the Fed Chair. The comments support the idea that the Fed is on hold for now with a strong consumer buoying the economy with risks eyed but not at high alert levels.