Powell says FOMC to 'averages 2% inflation goal

The Federal Reserve rolls out average inflation targeting







Fed will target average inflation and put emphasis on 'broad and inclusive' employment

Shift motivated by underlying changes to the economy including lower potential growth and persistently lower interest rates and low inflation

Fed likely to be constrained by its effective lower bound more frequently than in past

Fed not tying itself to any particular method to define 'average' inflation

Says Fed will "not hesitate to act' if inflation rises 'above levels consistent with our goal'

Full statement

New statement on longer-run goals and monetary policy strategy



There are news headlines highlighting a shift to placing employment ahead of inflation. That would be as big -- if not bigger -- than average inflation targeting; however I don't see that in the text of the release so be careful.







The main takeaway new doctrine is that "following periods when inflation has been running persistently below 2 percent, appropriate monetary policy will likely aim to achieve inflation moderately above 2 percent for some time."





We don't know what 'moderately' means or 'some time' and the Fed is giving itself to interpret it as it feels. That's adding some dangerous uncertainty. I don't understand how 10-year yields are only at 0.655%. Obviously that's underpinned by Fed buying but the Fed is going all-in here.





