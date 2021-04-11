Fed's Powell: Economy really seems to be at an inflection point

Comments from Jerome Powell on 60 Minutes





Principle risk to the US economy right now is virus



A short excerpt of Powell's interview with 60 Minutes was released in a preview on Twitter.







"We feel like we're at a place where the economy is about to start growing much more quickly and job creation coming in much more quickly, so the principal risk to our economy right now really is that the disease would spread again," Powell said. "It's going to be smart if people can continue to socially distance and wear masks."















