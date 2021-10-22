Fed's Powell: High inflation is likely to abate but will last well into next year

Fed tools don't do much for supply constraints

High inflation will likely last well into next year

Supply bottlenecks are still weighing

If we see persistent inflation we would use our tools

We need to make sure our policy is positioned for a range of outcomes

We are on track to begin our taper

Inflation is well above target

We need to consider a full range of plausible outcomes on policy

We need to be patient but we are watching very carefully

It would be premature to raise rates



Powell is going to run the taper through Q1 and then make a call on rate hikes. The dollar is higher as he has begun speaking, perhaps the market was looking for a stronger pushback on inflation. These comments are similar to what he's said before, though the market might be focused on the comment that "high inflation will likely last well into next year."

