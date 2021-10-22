Fed's Powell: High inflation is likely to abate but will last well into next year
Powell speaks on a BIS panel
- Fed tools don't do much for supply constraints
- High inflation will likely last well into next year
- Supply bottlenecks are still weighing
- If we see persistent inflation we would use our tools
- We need to make sure our policy is positioned for a range of outcomes
- We are on track to begin our taper
- Inflation is well above target
- We need to consider a full range of plausible outcomes on policy
- We need to be patient but we are watching very carefully
- It would be premature to raise rates
Powell is going to run the taper through Q1 and then make a call on rate hikes. The dollar is higher as he has begun speaking, perhaps the market was looking for a stronger pushback on inflation. These comments are similar to what he's said before, though the market might be focused on the comment that "high inflation will likely last well into next year."