Fed's Powell: At a time like this you're seeing how strong our powers can be
Comments from the Fed leader:
The headline comment from Powell is an unwitting admission from Powell that they're targeting the stock market. Otherwise, what are you taking a victory lap about?
- We crossed a lot of red lines that had not been crossed before, I'm very comfortable saying that this is the situation to do that and you figure it out afterwards
More:
- We're days away from the first Main Street lending loans
- This is far-and-away the toughest facility to set up
- Trying to figure out the right credit products is quiet challenging
- Forward guidance and QE are no longer non-standard tools
- There are clearly some negative side-effects of negative rates
- Almost 40% of people making $40,000 or less have been laid off
- I would worry almost more that a second outbreak would undermine confidence
- I don't see risk with what we're doing right now to inflation or financial stability
- We're comfortable now but balance sheet can't go to infinity