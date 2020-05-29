Fed's Powell: At a time like this you're seeing how strong our powers can be

We crossed a lot of red lines that had not been crossed before, I'm very comfortable saying that this is the situation to do that and you figure it out afterwards

The headline comment from Powell is an unwitting admission from Powell that they're targeting the stock market. Otherwise, what are you taking a victory lap about?The question going forward, is whether or not these powers will be used again in a 'less-extraordinary' situation. And moreover, how quickly will they be pulled back in a return to normal? I'd argue that they've put all these things in the regular tool box now.