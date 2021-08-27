Fed's Powell: Since July there has been more progress on employment, but also further spread of variant

Outlook for labor market has brightened considerably in recent months

Prospects good for continued progress towards max employment

At July meeting I thought it could be appropriate to start taper this year. Since then there has been more progress on employment but also the further spread of the delta variant

Will be carefully assessing incoming data and the evolving risks

Incoming data should provide more evidence that supply-demand imbalnaces are improving and more evidence of continued moderation in inflation

If sustained higher inflation were to become a serious concern, the Fed would certainly respond

Inflation at these levels is a cause for concern but elevated inflation readings likely to prove transitory



Little reason to think underlying disinflationary factors have suddenly reversed; they're likely to continue to weigh on inflation

The spike in prices is in a relatively narrow group of goods. Durable goods alone contributed 1.0 pp and energy another 0.8 pp to y/y numbers. Also cites reopening of hotels adding a 'few tenths' and says all 'should wash out over time'.

Used prices have begun to stabilize and some have begun to fall

We see little evidence of wage increases that might threaten excessive inflation



The US dollar is falling as Powell punts, rather than offering any kind of taper signal. He's not offering anything like other Fed speakers who have laid out the case for tapering and when. Instead, he's saying that he's going to keep on watching delta and jobs.





There were certainly some late shifts into dollar longs on speculation he might offer something like Mester. Those are clearing out now as we're going to be playing a guessing game for a bit longer.



That said, without him offering a signal now, the chance of a September taper announcement is very low.





Key passage:



