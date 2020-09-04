Fed's Powell: Economy will need low interest rates for years

Powell comments on NPR

  • Enormous economic gains from masks and social distancing
  • Today's jobs number was a good one
Powell getting some final comments in right before the blackout starts. If anything, his upbeat comments on the jobs report suggest less of a chance of something coming on Sept 17. But maybe I'm reading too much into it.

"We think that the economy's going to need low interest rates, which support economic activity, for an extended period of time," he said. "It will be measured in years."

