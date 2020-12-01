Fed's Powell: In the medium term there is upside risk

Author: Adam Button | Category: Central Banks

Comments from Powell at Senate hearing

  • Lots of small businesses at risk during the winter
  • Fed will use its tools until danger has passed
  • Economy still has a long way to go, 10m out of work
  • Economy has performed better than expected
  • Fed will continue to provide very strong support
I think we're going to be hearing about those medium term upside risks a lot in 2021 and that's a big danger with the Fed pledging to keep rates at zero through 2023.

