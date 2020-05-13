Fed's Powell: Additional policy measures may be needed to avoid lasting damage

Comments from Powell for the Peterson Institute





Fed will continue to use tools 'to their fullest' until crisis has passed, recovery well underway

Scope and speed of downturn 'without precedent'

More fiscal aid may be worth the cost to limit lasting harm

Fiscal trade off is decision for our elected officials



Outlook highly uncertain and downside risks significant

Virus raises concerns of long-term economic harm

Policies will need to be ready to respond to a range of outcomes



Full text



There's no change in signals in the initial comments. The pledge to use the Fed's tools is right out of the FOMC statement.





Importantly though, he didn't push back against negative rates and the market is taking that as a signal. The US dollar has softened and gold rose $5.





