Fed's Powell opening statement: Economic recovery uneven, far from complete

Highlights from Fed Chair Jerome Powell's press conference





Some of the very worst economic outcomes have been avoided thanks to policy actions

No one should be complacent

We will continue to provide support for as long as needed

Monetary policy will provide significant support until the recovery is complete

Vaccines offer hope of more-normal conditions later this year

Housing sector has more-than recovered, business investment has also picked up

Recovery has progressed more quickly than generally expected

Notes that forecasts have been revised up notably

Says unemployment rate understates progress in the economy

Overall inflation remains below our 2% objective

Over the next few months inflation will move up on base effects

We could also see upward pressure on prices on the reopening, particularly on supply bottlenecks

One-time increases in pricing are likely to have transient effects

A transitory rise in inflation above 2%, as is forecast this year, would not meet our standard



The dollar fell to new lows on Powell's brush-off of transitory inflation.