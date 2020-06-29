Fed's Powell: Recent economic data offer some positive signs
Powell comments in prepared testimony
- Economy has entered important new phase sooner than expected
- Recent economic data offer some positive signs but output and employment far below pre-pandemic levels
- Path forward extraordinarily uncertain, hinges on virus
- Outlook also depends on relief provided by government to support recovery as long as needed
- TALF has extended $252m loans so far
- Repeats pledge to use all of Fed's tools
- Full recovery unlikely until people confident it's safe
There are some good signs here for risk trades but I wouldn't classify it as anything new.