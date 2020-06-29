Fed's Powell: Recent economic data offer some positive signs

Economy has entered important new phase sooner than expected

Recent economic data offer some positive signs but output and employment far below pre-pandemic levels

Path forward extraordinarily uncertain, hinges on virus

Outlook also depends on relief provided by government to support recovery as long as needed

TALF has extended $252m loans so far

Repeats pledge to use all of Fed's tools

Full recovery unlikely until people confident it's safe

There are some good signs here for risk trades but I wouldn't classify it as anything new.

