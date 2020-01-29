Powell highlights: Uncertainties remain. Expects inflation to move closer to 2% in coming months

Fed's Powell begins press conference..

  • Uncertainties remain including those posed by virus
  • Wages rising, particularly for lower paying jobs
  • Employment gains broad-based across different groups
  • Wants strong job market to reach more people left behind
  • Expects inflation to move closer to 2% over the next few months
  • Policy is not a preset course
  • Fed is determined to avoid inflation persistently running below 2%
  • IOER hike represents a small technical adjustment
  • Policy is appropriate as long as data consistent with outlook
  • Over the 1st half of this year, Fed plans to adjust size of repo operations
  • Fed expects to continue offering repo support through April
  • Plans to slow pace of purchases over time
  • Balance sheet will be expanding gradually over time
  • Technical measures are designed to support smooth functioning of the markets
The markets at start of press conference:
  • EURUSD 1.1006
  • USDJPY 109.20
  • GBPUSD 1.3021
  • USDCHF 0.9743
  • USDCAD 1.3199
  • AUDUSD 016750
  • NZDUSD 0.6527
US stocks:
  • S&P index 3289.20
  • NASDAQ index 9315.71
  • Dow 28869.15
US interest rates:
  • 2 year 1.438%, -2.3 basis points
  • 10 year 1.6028%, -5.3 basis points
  • 30 year 2.056%, -5.5 basis points
