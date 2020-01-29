Powell highlights: Uncertainties remain. Expects inflation to move closer to 2% in coming months

Fed's Powell begins press conference..









Uncertainties remain including those posed by virus



Wages rising, particularly for lower paying jobs



Employment gains broad-based across different groups



Wants strong job market to reach more people left behind



Expects inflation to move closer to 2% over the next few months



Policy is not a preset course



Fed is determined to avoid inflation persistently running below 2%



IOER hike represents a small technical adjustment

Policy is appropriate as long as data consistent with outlook



Over the 1st half of this year, Fed plans to adjust size of repo operations



Fed expects to continue offering repo support through April



Plans to slow pace of purchases over time



Balance sheet will be expanding gradually over time



Technical measures are designed to support smooth functioning of the markets



The markets at start of press conference:

EURUSD 1.1006

USDJPY 109.20

GBPUSD 1.3021

USDCHF 0.9743

USDCAD 1.3199

AUDUSD 016750

NZDUSD 0.6527 US stocks:



S&P index 3289.20



NASDAQ index 9315.71



Dow 28869.15 US interest rates:

