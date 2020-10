Fed chair addresses National Association for Business Economics in Chicago



There may be a prerelease text at the bottom of the hour.



To watch live, click here



For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus There may be a prerelease text at the bottom of the hour.

Fed's policy is scheduled to speak at 10:40 AM ET/1440 GMT. The Fed chair is expected to reiterate the need for additional fiscal stimulus and that the economy has rebounded but risks remain from the coronavirus.