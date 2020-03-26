Fed's Powell speaks at FSOC meeting in Washington: Fed has taken serious action
Fed's Powell says:
- Fed has taken series of aggressive actions
- Working now on a Main Street business lending program
- Program well, once the bill passes
- Fed committed to using all tools to safeguard economy
The Fed action has included:
- purchasing $125 billion in securities every day this week
- buying corporate bonds, asset-backed securities, municipal bonds, and mortgage-backed securities
- Announcing that QE was unlimited
- $300 billion treasury back lending program
- setting up Main Street loan facility
- lowering the target rate by 1.5% to 0.25%